Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Eastbourne tonight (Tuesday).

St James Road, off Seaside, has been cordoned off by police.

Ambulances, fire crews, paramedics and police officers were called to the dead end street shortly after 6pm.

A man is believed to have suffered serious injuries and passers-by say there is a lot of blood at the scene.

We will have more on this story as it unfolds.