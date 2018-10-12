Disappointment as key services at Eastbourne care home to close suddenly

Key services for people at Firwood House will be closing this weekend.

Eastbourne’s MP Stephen Lloyd said he only learnt this morning (Friday) that ‘intermediate care beds’ for respite and rehab patients at the Hampden Park facility will close on Sunday (October 14).

The protest against the closure of Firwood House and Milton Grange

He said, “I am profoundly disappointed that the many thousands of local residents who joined me in opposing County Hall’s plan to cut key services at Firwood House have been ignored.

“Discovering these plans are being actioned in just a couple of days makes the decision even more unpalatable. I’ve already written to the Tory Leader of the County Council, Cllr Keith Glazier, expressing my shock at the actions of his County Council.”

The cash-strapped county council made the decision to close the home earlier this year – despite a public outcry and a number of protests against it.

As a result of the closure another Eastbourne care facility – Milton Grange – is to be reorganised, integrating the day services from Warwick House in Seaford and the 19 intermediate care beds lost from Firwood House.

Mr Lloyd continued, “I, and others, had hoped that the closure would not happen for a few months yet, so I can only hazard a guess at just how anxious the affected staff are, as well as patients and relatives of patients who are due to be admitted.

“My team have already fixed a meeting with the Care Quality Commission in London where I will be asking them to examine the safety concerns which many people have.

“Frankly, I fail to see how Milton Grange can be expected to safely absorb such a significant increase in patients.”