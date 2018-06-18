Eastbourne care home Firwood House set to close

An Eastbourne care home is set to close but another under threat facility is due to be handed a reprieve by the county council.

Adult social care services at Firwood House in Brassey Avenue would cease if proposals are agreed by East Sussex County Council’s Cabinet next Tuesday (June 26).

However Milton Grange, which was also under threat of closure, would be given an expanded role enabling it to support more people in returning to their own homes and extend its day care for people living with dementia.

Adult social care services at Warwick House in Seaford would also cease.

The authority is faced with increasing demand for services and reduced funding from local Government.

Keith Hinkley, director of adult social care at East Sussex County Council, said: “We have consulted and we understand the real difficulty these savings will mean for some people in East Sussex. We are working with the community to re-shape what we can do together and we are grateful to them.

“We are putting our limited resources where the evidence shows they will have the biggest impact, but our options are restricted and we are having to recommend some extremely difficult choices.”

The council says the re-modelled service would bring together under one roof the care which is currently provided at three separate locations helping to save more than £1 million a year.

