Woman pretends to help then steals from disabled teenager in Eastbourne Lidl

A woman pretended to help a wheelchair user at the Eastbourne Lidl checkouts but instead stole her phone and purse.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Peacehaven, was out shopping with her grandmother at the store in Seaside at around 3.50pm on Sunday (October 13), when another customer offered to help her.

The incident happened in the Lidl store in Seaside, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

But shortly afterwards, police said, she found her Samsung J6 mobile phone and purse had been stolen.

Police are investigating the incident but anyone with any information is asked to contact officers online or on 101.