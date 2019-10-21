Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Eastbourne man who could be in Mid Sussex

Police are extremely concerned for a missing man from Eastbourne.

Christopher Wright, 22, was last seen in the Eastbourne area in the early hours of Monday morning (October 21).

Christopher Wright is missing from Eastbourne and could be in Mid Sussex

The 22-year-old is white, 5ft 4ins, of small build and with short brown hair.

Christopher has links to Burgess Hill and he could be sleeping rough, police said.

Officers are urging everyone to check their sheds, garages and outhouses in the Eastbourne and Mid Sussex areas.

If you see Christopher report online or call 101 quoting 107 of 21/10.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.