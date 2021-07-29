Two people arrested after police seize 36 dogs from caravan in Eastbourne

Officers said they were alerted to a caravan parked in an industrial estate car park shortly after 7.30am on Monday, July 26.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police and RSPCA attended and recovered 36 dogs, of a mixture of ages and breeds, from inside the caravan.

“Fast-time enquiries identified a man and a woman who have since been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Some of the dogs rescued. Picture from @Br05Gal. SUS-210729-151504001

“They have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Sergeant Tom Carter of the rural crime team said, “The dogs have been checked over by a vet and are now receiving specialist care at a secure location.

“It is very early in our investigation, but we do not believe the dogs to be stolen at this stage.

“Our enquiries are continuing with the support of the RSPCA, and if anyone has any information about the matter, we ask them to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting serial 248 of 26/07.”