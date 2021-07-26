Thirty-six dogs rescued from a caravan on an Eastbourne industrial estate
Thirty-six dogs were taken in by RSPCA workers today (Monday, July 26) after being discovered in an industrial estate.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:19 pm
An RSPCA spokesperson said, “Sussex Police attended a caravan parked on an industrial estate in Eastbourne on Monday morning (July 26) and called the RSPCA for assistance.
“Our officers attended and took 36 dogs and puppies, who were removed by police, into care.
“We cannot comment any further as enquiries are ongoing.”
Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.