Thirty-six dogs rescued from a caravan on an Eastbourne industrial estate

An RSPCA spokesperson said, “Sussex Police attended a caravan parked on an industrial estate in Eastbourne on Monday morning (July 26) and called the RSPCA for assistance.

“Our officers attended and took 36 dogs and puppies, who were removed by police, into care.

“We cannot comment any further as enquiries are ongoing.”

Puppies found in Lister Road, Eastbourne. Picture by Jon Rigby. SUS-210726-152401001

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

Puppies found in Lister Road, Eastbourne. (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210726-152110001