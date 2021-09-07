Polegate miniature railway given money to improve security

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This weekend, police community support officer Richie Davidson proudly presented a cheque for £463 from the Police Property Act Fund to the Polegate and District Model Engineering Club to assist improving security at the miniature railway in Brightling Recreation Ground.

“Following recent anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the area over the summer; the fund will allow for additional CCTV at the club, and was presented to Derek Wait, vice chair of the club.”

The Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) is made up of money received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

Richie Davidson from Sussex Police handing the donation over to Derek Wait from the Polegate and District Model Engineering Club. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210709-140043001

The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary and charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.