Eastbourne man causes £1,234 damage to local pub

An Eastbourne man has been ordered to pay for the damage he caused to a local pub according to a court document

John Rudd, 40, of Firle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £1,234 damage to a window at the Windsor Tavern, at Langley Road, Eastbourne, on February 18.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Blue Bar, Eastbourne, on February 17.

The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £1,245 in compensation.

