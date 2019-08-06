Eastbourne woman narrowly escapes prison for attacking man in McDonalds and having knife in public

An Eastbourne woman who assaulted a man, damaged the tyres of his van and had a knife in a public place has been given a suspended prison sentence according to a court document.

Ellen Curd, 25, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at McDonalds, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on June 8.

She also pleaded guilty to causing £174 damage to the tyres of a van belonging to the victim, on June 15.

She indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, on June 15.

She pleaded guilty to sending threatening electronic messages between June 8 and June 15.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 weeks. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £200 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

See also: Eastbourne man banned from Wetherspoons following assault

See also: Eastbourne stalker sent explicit images to woman and her friends and family