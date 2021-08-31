Eastbourne has ‘substantial’ drop in crimes including burglaries and theft

Eastbourne has had a ‘substantial’ drop in some crimes following the pandemic, according to its MP.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said, “I receive regular updates from Sussex Police about crime and other matters in Eastbourne and the latest figures around a host of offences has been really positive.

“Although the pandemic has been challenging for the police, it has seen substantial drops in certain crimes as a consequence.”

Caroline Ansell SUS-200212-152122001

She said the Eastbourne district had a 43.1 per cent decrease in burglaries – including residential, non-residential, and business cases from May 2020 – June 2021.

There has also been a 17.8 per cent decrease in business crime, a 12.9 per cent decrease in thefts from a shop, a 26.6 per cent decrease in serious acquisitive crime and a 6.4 per cent decrease in public place-based violent crime, the MP said.

Mrs Ansell said, “There is still crime and anti-social behaviour which our Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team continue to tackle.

“Each Friday and Saturday between 6.00pm – 12.00am across the town, officers and police community support officers are providing patrols in areas known to suffer from anti-social behaviour or anti-social driving.”