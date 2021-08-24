Government group visits Eastbourne water sport centre offering free four-day course to children

Vicky Ford, the Minister for Children and Families, visited sites across East Sussex including Eastbourne to learn about the ‘Holiday Food and Fun’ scheme funded by the Department for Education (DfE) – a scheme which is managed by East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

The schemes provide free activities and food to support eligible children during the school holidays.

Mrs Ford was joined by the Children’s Commissioner for England and Wales Dame Rachel Da Souza, and East Sussex MPs Sally Ann-Hart, Huw Merriman and Caroline Ansell. The ESCC leader Councillor Keith Glazier and the lead member for education, and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, Cllr Bob Standley also joined the visit yesterday (Monday, August 23).

At Eastbourne's Buzz Active: Minister Vicky Ford with Cllr Bob Standley (at the back) and Cllr Keith Glazier (left). Photo by Peter Cripps. SUS-210824-115611001

The group visited water sport centre Buzz Active – an East Sussex County Council managed site providing a four-day course for children aged between 11 and 16.

Mrs Ford said, “It has been absolutely fantastic to be here in East Sussex today to see children and young people having the best time at their Holiday Activities and Food clubs, all funded by our national programme.

“I have been able to see first-hand how our expanded programme, running every region across England is supporting thousands of pupils and ESCC’s work with their schools, holiday clubs and activity providers will be hugely beneficial to their children’s wellbeing and enrichment, especially those who need it the most.”

Cllr Keith Glazier said, “The DfE-funded Holiday Food and Fun programme has been serving up a menu of fun, healthy activities and nutritious meals to local children over the last few weeks. 70 providers have offered a fun activities and nutritious food at 85 locations this summer.

“The visit has showcased the fantastic work that the additional government funding has enabled and illustrates the positive impact the holiday activities food and fun projects have on children and their families.

“The programme scheme demonstrates the huge benefits of partnership working when there is increased investment and dedicated funding for holiday activity provision.

“If the funding were to continue, we would support and develop these partnerships to benefit young people during the school holidays.”

The group also visited activities in Hastings, St Leonards-on-Sea and Sidley.