Eastbourne car fires are suspected arson attack

Police are treating two car fires in Eastbourne today as suspected arson.

Officers were called to Oulton Close about 3.55am on Tuesday (April 23) to two vehicles which had burst into flames.

Eastbourne fire crews tackle two cars on fire

Firefighters rushed to the scene shortly afterwards and tackled the flames.

Sussex Police confirmed later today the incident is being treated as arson.

Police are seeking witnesses, or anyone with CCTV in the area which may have captured the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 133 of 23/04.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.