Eastbourne fire crews tackle two cars on fire in early hours

Fire crews in Eastbourne were sent to deal with two cars on fire in the early hours of this morning (April 23).

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one fire engine was sent to the incident Oulton Close at 3.55am.

They said: “We were called to a car fire affecting two cars in Oulton Close. Two breathing apparatus were used, along with one hose reel and firefighting foam. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The spokesman said it could not be confirmed yet whether the fires were deliberate or accidental.

A resident told the Herald she heard an ‘explosion’. She said: “There was an explosion heard at 3.50am in Oulton Close. My partner called the police as he was out having a cigarette and saw the fire rise to the sky, then went to have a look and saw two cars were on fire. The fire brigade and police attended. We don’t know what the cause was.”