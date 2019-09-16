Deliberate Eastbourne fire which killed boy, 4, and mother to feature on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow

Detectives have launched a nationwide appeal with BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow into a deliberate house fire which claimed the lives of two people.

Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles-Bailey, 4, were killed in the blaze in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, just before 1am on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 27, was also in the house at the time of the fire but managed to escape through a first floor window. He sustained serious burn injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Sussex Police has issued numerous appeals for information as the investigation continues and detectives are now seeking help from the public via national television.

The Crimewatch Roadshow programme will be aired on BBC One today (Monday September 16) from 9.15am to 10am. It will also be available on the BBC iPlayer for 24 hours afterwards.

The victims’ family has also directly appealed to the public to come forward with any new information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft,the officer leading the investigation, said, “In the past 14 months we have spoken to a number of people and followed up multiple lines of enquiry, and we will continue to investigate any new information which comes to light.

“We have made some significant progress during this time and I am as convinced today as I was in July of last year that someone knows who is guilty of this terrible crime. Do the right thing and tell the police what you know.

“We continue to be extremely grateful to the local community for their continued support and co-operation, and I would personally like to thank everyone who has come forward with any information to this date.

“However, we remain just as determined now as we were in July 2018 to locate the person – or people – responsible for this horrific offence and bring them to justice. This deliberate criminal act claimed the lives of a mother and her young son, and has severely affected the life of another man.”

Specifically, detectives are keen to locate two people seen in CCTV footage (video in this story), who may hold vital information about the fire.

Two local men, aged 47 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder – the 23-year-old remains released under investigation pending further enquiries. The 47-year-old was released without charge and will face no further action.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

