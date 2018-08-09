Concern over ‘disgusting’ state of Eastbourne lake due to litter

An Eastbourne woman is appalled by the amount of rubbish dumped in a section of Shinewater Lake.

Susan Clarke, of Oulton Close, says she often walks her dog through the underpass below the A22 and near Bannatyne gym and says it is always filled with empty bottles of alcohol and fizzy drink.

Litter dumped in Shinewater Lake area in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The mother said of the area, which is on the Cuckoo Trail, “I have seen the rubbish build up and build up.

“I took my dog out one day and there were about 60 bottles of wine and beer cans all floating in the algae.

“I saw a couple of ducks and thought this is not right. It’s disgusting.”

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

She is calling for a bin at the location and said she reported the issue but was told it was not Eastbourne council’s responsibility. The Herald found that lies with the county council.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “Having been made aware of this issue with litter in the lake, we will be clearing this up as soon as possible.

“We would urge anyone using any of our countryside sites to play their part in keeping sites clean and unspoilt by using the litter bins provided, or where there are no bins to take their rubbish home with them.”

Anyone who notices litter in the countryside can email countryside.management@eastsussex.gov.uk or call 0345 60 80193.

