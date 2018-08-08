People spotted directly below cliffs after major cliff fall at Birling Gap

A stunned photographer captured a number of people sat under the cliffs and a man ignore the barriers to fly a kite at Birling Gap – just days after a massive cliff fall at the same spot.

People had to run for their lives as tonnes of rocks came crashing down onto the beach on Saturday (August 4).

One man ignored the safety barried to fly a kite. Photo by Anne Jones

Coastguard launched into action, conducting an extensive search of the area to make sure no one was hurt. Luckily, the emergency services confirmed no one was injured.

The UK Coastguard released a warning following the events. A spokesperson said, “Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue officers are very concerned about public safety and the possibility of more falls and are warning people to give the cliff edges a very wide berth and not to get too close to the top of cliff edges or approach the base of cliffs either.

“As seen in other parts of the country, the period of dry weather, followed by rain and then a return to warm dry conditions again is increasing the risk of cliff instability and it makes cliff falls more likely.”

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The steps leading down from the car park to the beach were closed until Tuesday lunchtime (August 7).

A spokesperson at Wealden District Council said that, following the latest safety inspection, they had been reopened.

They said, “We will be continuing to monitor the situation and may have to close the steps again at short notice if further rock falls take place.

“The effect of the prolonged dry weather mean the edges of the chalk cliffs along the Sussex coast are extremely fragile.

“We remind everyone to stay away from the cliff edges and the foot of the cliffs at all time. Extra signs are now in place to warn the visitors of the danger.

“Please take care whether visiting the beach from the steps or the seaside.”