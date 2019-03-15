Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne from February 28 - March 6

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, from February 28 - March 6

February 28:

Sean Fisher, 28, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving an Audi A3 on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on May 27 last year, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 84 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £450 and banned from driving for 17 months. The court ordered him to pay £500 in prosecution costs.

March 4:

Toni Hickman, 21, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 25 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order. She was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

March 5:

Leigh Morley, 32, of High Street, Polegate, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place in Polegate on July 21 last year. He was fined £225 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

March 6:

Luke Beirne, 39, of St Mary’s Lane, Speldhurst, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A22 at Polegate on October 4, with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood-stream on the same date. He was fined £230 and banned from driving for one year.

Robbie Hersh, 22, of Holly Place, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to two offences of being in breach of a court restraining order by sending a Facebook message. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 13 and December 14. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Wayne Kennedy, 39, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Connect vehicle on Woodgate Road, Eastbourne, on February 2, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Wayne Sturmey, 51, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a transit van on Arlington Road, West, at Hailsham on January 31, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for a further year.

Adam Rose, 21, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on High Street, Hailsham, on October 10, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.

Jamie Hubbard, 38, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £126 from the Co-op at Seaside Road, Hastings, on June 30 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £126 in compensation.

Nathan Johnson, 21, of Sumner Road, Southwark, London, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 31. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.