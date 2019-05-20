Beachy Head bomb: What we know so far

Bomb teams are currently on scene at Beachy Head dealing with a “possible unexploded shell” there.

The device was discovered by a member of the public just before 9pm on Sunday evening (May 19) on the beach between Belle Tout Lighthouse and the Belle Tout layby.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The shell is approximately three inches wide and 12 inches long, said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams have set up a cordon around the scene today (May 20) restricting public access as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived on scene this morning and are planning a controlled explosion at low tide later this evening.

HM Coastguard is advising people to keep at a safe distance until it has been declared safe by the EOD team.

Sussex Police said in a statement to the Herald, “Sussex Police received a report at 9.25pm on Sunday (May 19) of a shell being discovered at the bottom of a cliff near Belle Toute lighthouse, Eastbourne.

“Coastguards are assisting and EOD have been informed and are dealing.”

