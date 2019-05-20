Unexploded bomb found at Beachy Head

Bomb disposal experts and emergency services are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at Beachy Head this morning (Monday).

Officials say an unexploded bomb was found on the beach below the Belle Tout lighthouse yesterday evening (May 19).

Beachy Head bomb: What we know so far

Part of the road at the beauty spot has been closed and the scene has been cordoned off.

Members of the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit are there along with police and coastguards.

Coastguards said at the scene the device had been discovered by an off duty RNLI volunteer.

It is thought the explosive is currently beneath the waters and experts will have to wait until low tide to deal with the device.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.