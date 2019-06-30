Armed police called to Hampden Park incident

Armed police have arrived at the scene of an ongoing police incident in Hampden Park this afternoon (June 30).

Officers were first called to a property in Argyll Court, off Faygate Road, just before 11pm on Saturday night (June 29).

Police on scene in Argyll Court, Hampden Park. Photo by Dan Jessup

Sussex Police said this was following concerns for a male inside the property.

Ambulances and a fire engine were also sent to the incident earlier this morning, and police in riot gear were seen entering a flat.

Officers and negotiators remain at the property, said police.

Police on scene in Argyll Court, Hampden Park. Photo by Dan Jessup

No further information has been released at this stage.

