Photos as armed police surround Hampden Park address

Photographer Dan Jessup captured the moment armed police flooded a Hampden Park address today (June 30). Emergency services have been on scene since just before 11pm last night (June 29) where they were called following concerns for a male in Argyll Court, off Faygate Road. Members of the public have reported shouting and the sounds of sirens as the standoff continued today. Officers and negotiators remain at the property, Sussex Police said. More updates to follow.