6 weeks of roadworks ahead for Eastbourne’s Kings Drive

The zebra crossing in Kings Drive will be converted in upcoming roadworks set to last up to six weeks.

The work, being carried out by East Sussex Highways, will transform the crossing to a push-button signalised crossing in a bid to ‘improve access for pedestrians’.

The works will start next month

It will begin on Friday, February 15, and continue for six weeks, with some work expected to take place at weekends.

Temporary four-way traffic lights will be in operation for the majority of the works.

There will also be a night road closure in place for three nights for carriageway resurfacing and anti-skid. Highways says a suitable diversion route will be signed.

A temporary crossing will be in place for the duration of the works.

According to Highways, the works will include:

• Installation of new signals columns.

• Installation of new lighting columns on both approaches to the crossing to ensure lighting levels meet current standards.

• Improve footway access to the kerbs and footway.

• Reduce street furniture around crossing due to the introduction of dual infrastructure lighting columns.

• Resurfacing at the crossing to improve the surface for vehicles stopping at the crossing.

