Multi-million pound refurbishment of Eastbourne Railway Station will finish this month

Back in October 2020 it was announced £5 million would be spent on restoring Eastbourne Railway Station to its ‘former glory’.

Now Network Rail has confirmed the refurbishment will be completed on February 23.

The project was aiming to enhance and preserve the station which is a Grade II listed building.

Eastbourne Railway Station £5m refurb

Work done includes canopy refurbishment, slate roof replacement, masonry work to the front of the station, and new roofing above the atrium.

Shaun King, Sussex route director for Network Rail, said, “The quality of work on site is being completed to a very high standard and we’re taking great care to restore the Grade II listed building to its former glory.

“We’re modernising the rail network with a record level of investment to improve passenger journeys across Sussex.