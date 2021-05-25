Eastbourne Railway Station drop-off shut for months
The drop-off area at Eastbourne Railway Station is now closed until December.
The area – under the canopy of the listed building in Ashford Road – is closed to traffic and pedestrians until at least the end of the year.
It means the drop-off pull-in is not accessible and instead drivers have to use the main railway station car park, accessed via St Leonard’s Road and Commercial Road.
The closure is part of a raft of improvements and refurbishments at the railway station.
According to information boards outside the station, the work being undertaken at the moment is intense cleaning of the structure of the canopy and then small panels of glass will be replaced.
It is part of a multi-million pound major refurbishment of the iconic town centre building.
Shaun King at Network Rail, said, “The quality of work on site is being completed to a very high standard and we’re taking great care to restore the Grade II listed building to its former glory.”