Eastbourne Railway Station drop-off shut for months

The area – under the canopy of the listed building in Ashford Road – is closed to traffic and pedestrians until at least the end of the year.

It means the drop-off pull-in is not accessible and instead drivers have to use the main railway station car park, accessed via St Leonard’s Road and Commercial Road.

The closure is part of a raft of improvements and refurbishments at the railway station.

Eastbourne Railway Station drop-off section SUS-210525-151534001

According to information boards outside the station, the work being undertaken at the moment is intense cleaning of the structure of the canopy and then small panels of glass will be replaced.

It is part of a multi-million pound major refurbishment of the iconic town centre building.