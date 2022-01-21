Look inside the most popular property in Hailsham listed on Zoopla

The five bedroom house, in Marshfoot Lane, has clocked up 1,204 page views in 30 days, making it the most searched for property in the town.

Situated at the end of a private lane, one of the home’s best features is its expansive English cottage gardens.

The kitchen garden and large lawn are perfect for children and various seating areas create the perfect place for relaxing.

This family home offers a vast amount of space, and includes kitchen/breakfast room and dining room leading through to the living room with French doors leading out to the gardens.

Guide price is £575,000 - £625,000 and the property is being sold by Crane and co via Zoopla.

