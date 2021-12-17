Look inside ‘large and successful’ public house - on the market for £1.5million

The King’s Head in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is described as a large and successful public house by Foley and Neville estate agents on Zoopla.

The property comprises a 200 cover function room, a 70 cover restaurant, a 60 cover bar area, a fully fitted kitchen, beer garden, eight separate letting rooms with ensuites and a large two bedroom owners’ flat.

Turnover is estimated at £16,000 to £20,000 per week (circa £800,000 to £1,000,000 per annum), and the property, having recently been extensively refurbished, has been in the same hands for 12 years.

There is also a customer car park, an extensive tarmac area for parking up to 50 vehicles.

Information and pictures via Zoopla.

1. The King's Head pub in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is on the market for £1,500,000 SUS-211217-153600001 Photo Sales

2. The King's Head pub in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is on the market for £1,500,000 SUS-211217-153610001 Photo Sales

3. The King's Head pub in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is on the market for £1,500,000 SUS-211217-153840001 Photo Sales

4. The King's Head pub in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is on the market for £1,500,000 SUS-211217-153620001 Photo Sales