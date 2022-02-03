After school craft sessions for £1 at Eastbourne town centre cafe

Due to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund they are able to put on music classes on Tuesday mornings at 10am for babies and pre-schoolers and messy play art classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

For school age children, there are classes after school running all week with art on Mondays and Wednesdays, clay club on Thursdays and Fridays and sewing club on a Tuesday. All classes must be pre-booked via the website as there are limited spaces.

In addition to these low cost classes there are also lots of creative events for adults too including their very popular gin and tapas nights showcasing around 30 local Sussex and Kent gins and their potters wheel nights.

Arts, crafts, music and messy play for tots and school age children at the Art House in Grove Road

The cafe in Little Chelsea also has a range of events planned for the February half term. The children’s workshops have just been released and are now available to book online. There is slime making, pottery painting with stencils, build a bear, t-shirt designing, clay monster making and glass fusing.