Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Festive pretzels
From December 1-23 through the weekdays the Eastbourne Herald team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:38 am
Tuesday December 21: Cinnamon crunch pretzels
£1.50 (Tesco)
Feedback:
This star-shaped snack is definitely something I can see people munching on in front of the tele. Cinnamon screams winter to me so quite a good festive idea but it didn’t deliver. It just tasted of a normal pretzel with a bit of cinnamon on top. Once you’d got rid of that initial flavour on the top it was just bland. (3/10)