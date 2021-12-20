Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Mince pie porridge

The Eastbourne Herald reporting team has been trying out the latest festive treats throughout December.

From crisps to pizzas and soups, we have been reviewing Christmas goodies on video.

Monday, December 20: Mince pie porridge

Mince pie porridge from Sainsbury's SUS-211220-155523001

PRICE: £2 from Sainsbury’s

This mince pie porridge was something that on paper should be great. I have had a festive porridge before and it was fantastic, so I expected the same.

The porridge includes whole milk yoghurt blended with a sherry and mince pie flavour conserve and oats. When you first smell the porridge you are instantly hit with the yoghurt. I can’t help but feel that if milk was used instead of yoghurt this may have been a better festive snack.

I like mince pies but the taste of raisins was overpowering and slightly sour. It is a shame because if the raisin taste was slightly milder and there was more spice in there with cinnamon and nutmeg it could have been a home run.

It has to be said that the instructions recommend the porridge is heated up in a microwave, but because I don’t have one I heated it with a pot. Maybe this has had an impact on the taste but I don’t think I would get this again.