Mrs Ansell was a teacher before she entered parliament so decided to step up when Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi called for ex-teachers to sign up to help with covid staff shortages in the new year.

Last Friday (January 14) Mrs Ansell covered lessons at Willingdon School for years 7–10.

Eastbourne MP returns to the classroom

She said, “Many thanks to the head, staff and students at Willingdon for their warm welcome and support today.

“As any supply teacher will tell you, it can be pretty daunting entering a school on such a temporary basis and to get to grips with a whole load of things like navigating around, lunchtimes and bells.

“But I really enjoyed being back in the classroom and the pupils were motivated and attentive and I hope they enjoyed it too.

“I am proud to do my bit to help ensure our local schools have enough staff over the next few months as we battle Omicron.

“It has been incredibly difficult for schools, parents and especially pupils over the pandemic with so much missed time in the classroom. If playing a small part means children continue their education then that’s great.”

Mrs Ansell will continue to cover lessons on Fridays throughout January and February.

Her surgeries and constituency work will not be affected as she will undertake those after school hours. She also stressed her work as the town’s MP will have to take priority if, for example, parliament has to sit on a Friday and her presence is needed, or if there is a pressing issue she must attend to.