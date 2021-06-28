Eastbourne tourism boss says town is expecting a strong staycation season

Cabinet portfolio holder for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “Despite the delay of the planned easing of restrictions on June 21, Eastbourne is still very much open for business and anticipating a strong staycation season ahead.

“A large proportion of the tourism industry is now fully open with all types of accommodation welcoming guests, and most key attractions and food and drink venues open to visitors, both inside and out.

“We’ve even managed the return of international tennis this week, along with supporting many other events this season.”

Margaret Bannister. SUS-150415-115009001

Cllr Bannister also spoke about how the town is trying to appeal to tourists.

She said, “Working with business organisations such as the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, we are using our unique outdoor assets in our marketing campaigns as key hooks to attract visitors to the town, all year round.

“These campaigns are generating new audiences for future years, as well as kickstarting our tourism economy post-covid.

“I am delighted to say we are also warming up to a sensational summer at Eastbourne theatres with an exciting array of performances back on stage from July 2, after such a difficult year for the performing arts industry.

“Although some restrictions remain for the time being, the council is working hard to support venues in areas such as licensing outdoor seating, to enable businesses to maximise their income potential, or diversify into new areas.”

Cllr Bannister also spoke about the issue of recruitment in the hospitality industry.

She said, “We are working with East Sussex College Group to address staff shortages, offering training opportunities for those in hospitality courses and our Covid-Ready scheme also continues to support businesses, providing both essential guidance and consumer confidence.

“We do however look forward to the full easing of restrictions, when it is safe to do so, so that we can welcome back large scale conferences and events in our final step towards the recovery of our local tourism economy.”