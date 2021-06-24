UK tourism boss hopes to make Eastbourne a year-round destination

Mr Huddleston said, “One of the absolute goals we have got is that our tourism economy is an all-year-round offering.

“When that happens we can start to pay people more and that increases the overall productivity of the sector.

“What that means is changing the nature of the local tourism economy.

Left to right: Eastbourne Hospitality Association chair Kristian Hayter, vice chair Catherine Clifford, Caroline Ansell and Nigel Huddleston. SUS-210624-165625001

“It means investing in tourism offerings that are all year round.

“It it not all buckets and spades on the beach, it is actually other offerings.”

Mr Huddleston also spoke about promoting attractions that are not weather-dependent.

He said, “It is tourist attractions, it is indoor attractions, it is focussing on culture, art, the museums, the heritage things which can happen all year round which aren’t so dependent on the weather.