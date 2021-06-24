UK tourism boss hopes to make Eastbourne a year-round destination
The parliamentary under-secretary of the State for Sport, Heritage and Tourism, Nigel Huddleston, visited Eastbourne this week to speak with MP Caroline Ansell about turning the town into a year-round tourist destination.
Mr Huddleston said, “One of the absolute goals we have got is that our tourism economy is an all-year-round offering.
“When that happens we can start to pay people more and that increases the overall productivity of the sector.
“What that means is changing the nature of the local tourism economy.
“It means investing in tourism offerings that are all year round.
“It it not all buckets and spades on the beach, it is actually other offerings.”
Mr Huddleston also spoke about promoting attractions that are not weather-dependent.
He said, “It is tourist attractions, it is indoor attractions, it is focussing on culture, art, the museums, the heritage things which can happen all year round which aren’t so dependent on the weather.
Mrs Ansell added, “We need to move away from that hauntingly seasonal nature to employment which is why in Eastbourne it is so important that we push beyond that traditional summer season and really look to go 365 with our visitor economy.”