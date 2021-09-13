Eastbourne doctors’ surgery may be converted into family homes

An Eastbourne doctors’ surgery could be converted into three family homes if plans are given the green light.

According to plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, Green Street Surgery in Old Town, which relocated to the new state of the art purpose built medical centre in Victoria Drive this summer, may be converted back to its original form – three Victorian residential houses.

The site went up for sale in February and now plans from Propertyregen21 Ltd have been submitted.

Green Street Clinic. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210913-120842001

If plans are approved, three four-bed houses that all exceed the national space standards along with their own gardens would be created.

Plan say, “The existing property naturally lends itself in returning to dwellings as they existed prior to the development and expansion of the site to a clinic and as such a return of the buildings to their original intended purpose.

“The proposals provide three two-storey family homes, much needed residential accommodation within the town.”

As a clinic, the site included five on-street parking spaces for the staff – these spaces would become available to the community.

The ground floor plans. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-210913-120852001