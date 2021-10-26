Vegan market in Eastbourne this weekend
A vegan market featuring food, clothing and crafts will be taking over Eastbourne this weekend.
Vegan Market Co (VMCO) is returning to Terminus Road on Sunday (October 31).
Organiser say the event will include a ‘huge variety’ of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts, and charity stalls.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, said, “We are so excited to be back in Eastbourne. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Eastbourne!”
The market will run from 10.30am–4pm.