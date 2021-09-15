Sunshine Carnival returns to Eastbourne after covid disruption

The popular carnival returns this Saturday (September 18), delayed from its usual May bank holiday date.

Starting from King Edwards Parade by the Western Lawns at 2pm, it will head down to the seafront and finish at Princes Park.

Stephen Lloyd, patron of the carnival, said, “It’s going to be a fantastic day for our town, I’m sure of it.

“Though it’s been a tough old time for so many people over the last eighteen months the joyous sight of our carnival procession with all the colourful entrants and bands will give Eastbourne a real lift.

“I’m also delighted this year that we’ve secured three tremendous entertainment groups to get the carnival crowds in the mood before the start.”

Sweet Circus will be providing free circus activities for all ages in Victoria Place between the Belgian Cafe and Harry Ramsden’s from 12.30pm.

A new singer called Porscha will be performing along the seafront by the Lifeboat Museum from 1pm.

Rock band The Fabulous Cure will be playing from 12.30pm on the promenade by the bandstand.

Stephen said, “I’d like to thank all three for stepping up to support our carnival. And to 1066 Harley Davidson Club who will be warming up the crowds along the route beforehand.”

An open-topped bus loaned by Eastbourne Sightseeing Tours will be near the front of the procession decked out with banners applauding all those frontline workers who took care of us through the pandemic.

Stephen said, “It’s been a tad challenging for the carnival committee, because of the pandemic, putting together this years carnival and, as you’d expect, our entrants numbers are a little lower than usual but not their enthusiasm or commitment.

“So please remember to drop a few coins into our collection buckets as the procession passes.”

Half the money raised goes to those charities who enter this year and the other half will go towards the 2022 event.