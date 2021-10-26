Spooky fun for the kids at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne
Looking for some spooktacular fun for the children this half term that won’t cost the earth?
The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour promises Halloween antics including friendly spooks and a variety of entertainment.
The Rotary Club will have a pumpkin stall at The Waterfront until Friday October 30, from 11am to 4pm, and visitors will be able to take part in an online painting pumpkin competition to win a £40 voucher to spend at Dolci’s ice cream parlour.
A ghost trail around the harbour, with children searching for eleven friendly ghosts hiding on various lamp posts will also be a popular attraction.
On Wednesday October 27, a friendly witch will enchant everyone with her magical spells, and on Friday October 3p, the towering Mr Ghoul will mesmerise guests with his amazing crystal ball.