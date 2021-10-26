Spooky fun for the kids at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour promises Halloween antics including friendly spooks and a variety of entertainment.

The Rotary Club will have a pumpkin stall at The Waterfront until Friday October 30, from 11am to 4pm, and visitors will be able to take part in an online painting pumpkin competition to win a £40 voucher to spend at Dolci’s ice cream parlour.

A ghost trail around the harbour, with children searching for eleven friendly ghosts hiding on various lamp posts will also be a popular attraction.