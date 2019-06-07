Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, June 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

X-Men Dark Phoenix (12A): 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Late Night (15): 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10, 8.10.

Rocketman (15): 2.00 (not Sat & Sun); 5.00, 8.00.

Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 2.10.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sat & Sun 2.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD

Aladdin (PG): Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.10, 4.30, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.10, 1.30, 3.10, 4.30, 7.30; Tue 2.50, 4.20, 8.00.

Godzilla – King Of The Monsters (12A): Fri, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.50; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon & Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.50.

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15): Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 8.50.

Late Night (15): Fri & Mon 2.00, 6.10, 8.40; Sat 6.10; Sun 6.10, 8.40; Tue 2.00, 6.00, 8.40; Wednesday and Thursday 2.00, 6.10, 8.50.

Rocketman (15): Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Sat 2.20, 5.10, 8.40; Mon 2.30, 5.20, 8.00.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.10, 4.20, 6.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.30, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30; Tue 2.10, 4.30, 6.40.

3D X-Men Dark Phoenix (12A): Fri-Thu 5.45.

X-Men Dark Phoenix (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.15, 3.00, 8.30.

Movies For Juniors – Missing Link (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Movies For Juniors – Peppa Pig, Festival Of Fun (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG): Sat 11.50; Sun 12.00.

Take That – Greatest Hits Live (12A): Sat 8.00.

Unlimited Screening – Brightburn (15): Mon 8.15.

Royal Opera House – Romeo And Juliet (12A): Tue 7.15.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

Avengers Endgame (12A): Fri, Sun & Mon 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15.

Fisherman’s Friends (12A): Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Take That – Greatest Hits Live (12A): Sat 8.00.

Royal Opera House – Romeo And Juliet (12A): Tue 7.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront, a group of Towner’s team members have curated this exhibition, choosing from works in the permanent Collection that have been acquired in the past ten years. It will feature an exciting range of painting, print and sculpture.

JUNE 15 UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. German artist Lothar Götz will create a temporary artwork that will transform the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

JUNE 16 TO SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, metal abstractions, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JUNE 7: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac – 50th Anniversary Tour, 8pm, £26.50, £36.50.

JUNE 13: Bye Bye Baby – Celebrating Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 7.30pm, £24.50, £26.50. Incredible four part harmonies, roof raising falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography.

JUNE 14: The Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll Show, 7.30pm, £28.50, £30.50, £32.50. A celebration of Marty Wilde’s 80th birthday, together with Charlie Gracie, plus Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as well as Little Miss Sixties and Nancy Ann Lee.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL JUNE 8: Doctor Dolittle, 7.30pm, £13-£16. A big Broadway-sized family musical by Eastbourne Stagers.

JUNE 10-12: Rotterdam, 7.45pm (Weds 2.30pm), £9-£25.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JUNE 7: Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, 8pm, £10. Doors open at 7pm. The line-up will be: Jonny Awsum, Mary Bourke, Luke Toulson and compere Windsor.

JUNE 9: Ratton School: Irish Night, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £10-£12. Ratton school’s acclaimed Irish dance group Rinceoiri Ratton present a celebration of Irish music and dance.

JUNE 12: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40.

JUNE 13: Wannabe: The Spice Girls Show, 7.30pm, £22-£25.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

www.printersplayhouse.co.uk

JUNE 7: PPH Community Choir, 10.30am, £6.

JUNE 7: Bourne Blue, 9pm, £6.

JUNE 8: Cracks In The Land, 8.30pm.

JUNE 10: PPH Community Choir, 7pm, £6.

JUNE 11: PPH Ukulele Army, 8pm, free.

JUNE 12-14: All Change, 7.45pm, £10. A poignant comedy about getting older.

LAMB FOLK CLUB, HIGH STREET

JUNE 19: Hatful of Rain, £8. Inspired by English, Celtic and American styles, this hugely talented band combines powerful song writing with musical flair.

