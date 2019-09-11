Ceramic, glass and enamelling skills on show in Eastbourne

Ceramics, glass and enamelling craftspeople will be showing off their skills at a special show at the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

KILN – Fired up for Ceramics, Glass and Enamelling returns for the third year to the Enterprise Centre on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22.

The event will be a unique opportunity to see a wide variety of work by talented artists from across the South East.

Visitors will have the chance to get creative with fused glass and ceramic workshops. Seaford based, Hesketh Potters Supplies will also be selling a wide range of raw materials, clay, glazes and equipment at the fair.

Chris Hesketh said, “We are delighted to be participating in KILN again and we will have lots of tools on display together with some of our own ceramics.

“We will be happy to answer any questions you may have and look forward to seeing you’.

Eastbourne based glass artist Dr Anthony McIntosh said, “KILN is a fantastic festival showing the best of work from local artisans and I always have a great weekend.

“There’s a wonderful atmosphere and the venue is perfect.

“This year promises to be better than ever!”

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SussexCraftandDesignFair