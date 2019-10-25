Brighton taxi driver and wrestling star Barry Cooper to make 291st appearance in Peacehaven

Brighton taxi driver and wrestling champion Barry Cooper will make grappling history on Saturday (Oct 26).

Spokesman John Freemantle explains: “When he goes into the ring at the Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, it will be his 291st appearance for the Premier Wrestling Federation, one of the UK’s top promotions, equalling the record set by former world champion Steve Grey.

“The PWF middleweight title-holder, the organisation’s longest reigning champion and one of the most respected figures in British wrestling, appeared on the first Premier Promotions show at Hove Town Hall in December 1987. Since then, the Whitehawk star has wrestled on shows all over the country, and now has his sights on becoming the first wrestler to reach the 300 appearance milestone.

“Cooper is set to meet South Coast rival and physical culturist Andy Boy Simmonz, who has a victory over the Sussex star on his record, on the Saturday night spectacular at the Meridian Centre. Grey will be in the ring when Cooper matches his long-standing record as he will be the referee for the night.

“The show, in aid of the Mayor of Peacehaven’s charities, will also include an international super-heavyweight tag-team bout featuring four giants of the ring and a special ladies challenge match. PWF ladies champion Amazon, who appeared on the WWE network’s Parade of Champions classic filmed in Florida, one of the biggest events in women’s wrestling history, will be accompanied by her manager, Twisted Genius Dean Ayass, when she takes on Zan Phoenix.

“Timo Noot, the first Estonian wrestler to appear on a PWF card, partners Joshua James against masked man Cobalt and The Pirate in a clash that will see around 70st battling it out in the ring.”

Tickets on 01273 585493.