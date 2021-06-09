Biggest events in Sussex planned for 2021

Goodwood Revival is just one of the events expecting to return this year. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190913-124350008

Here are just some of the best events currently planned for 2021.

June

Festival of Chichester - June 12 - July 11. A month-long celebration of the arts in the city featuring classical music, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, cinema, spoken word, community concerts and shows, arts & crafts, dance, theatre, church, food & drink, walks and tours, sport and a lot more. More information and tickets at: https://festivalofchichester.co.uk/

South of England Show - June 11-13 at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex. The show features a non-stop programme of agricultural and equestrian displays, live entertainment, rural crafts, and an abundance of food, drink and shopping opportunities. Children can meet hundreds of animals, take part in an array of interactive experiences and an activity trail and so much more. More information and tickets at: https://southofenglandeventcentre.co.uk/events/south-of-england-show/

The 2021 Eastbourne International - June 19-26 at Devonshire Park. College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4JJ. Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park open its doors once again to the Eastbourne International WTA tournament, which has run in Eastbourne since 1975, showcasing some of the world’s finest female tennis talent as well as the men from the ATP tour as they prepare for Wimbledon.Tickets and more information at: https://www.lta.org.uk/major-tennis-events/british-major-events/eastbourne-international/

Brighton Half Marathon - June 27. Weather for sport or for fun - take part in this epic challenge.

More informatio or to enter visit: https://www.brightonhalfmarathon.com/

July

Goodwood Festival of Speed - July 8-11. The world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture! Held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House, the Festival of Speed is motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party, an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport. More information and tickets at: https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/

Starlight Stroll - July 10 along Eastbourne seafront in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne. More information at: https://www.stwhospice.org/event/starlightstroll2021

Worthing Pride - July 10. Back for its third year, there will be plenty of live entertainment throughout the day despite the parade itself being cancelled. More information at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/worthing-pride-tickets-89569826763

Bike it Brighton - July 11 at Preston Park Velodrome in Brighton, East Sussex. Take part in an exciting cycling event this July and play your part in combating homelessness across Sussex by raising money for BHT Sussex. Choose from a 60 mile or 30 mile cycling challenge across the South Downs, or a family-friendly cycle on Preston Park Velodrome. More information at: https://www.bht.org.uk/get-involved/bike-it-brighton-2021/

West Chiltington Show - July 17. The West Chiltington Village Show offers a range of fun attractions including stalls, musical entertainment, a dog show, children races and a tug of war competition. More information at: https://www.westchiltingtonvillageshow.org/

Loxwood drive-in movies - July 19-31 at Loxwood Meadow, South Gate, Loxwood, West Sussex, RH 14 0AL. The classic drive-in movie experience can be shared by all of the family. More information at: https://www.loxwooddriveinmovies.co.uk/whats-on

Qatar Goodwood Festival - July 27-31 at Goodwood Racecourse. Affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, the world famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, unrivalled style, superb racing and hospitality to savour - it’s not to be missed. More information and tickets at: https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/qatar-goodwood-festival/

August

Loxwood Joust - August 7, 8, 14 and 15. The UK’s Most Spectacular Medieval and Jousting Festival! Step back in time and experience the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family! More information at: https://loxwoodjoust.co.uk/

Steam Punk Weekend - August 14 and 15 at Amberley Museum, New Barn Road, Amberley, West Sussex BN18 9LT. Great live entertainment, amazing trade stands, and splendid outfits will be on show throughout the weekend, More information at: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/2021-events-calendar/

Arundel Festival - August 21-30. An outstanding calendar of over 200 events taking place across ten days. It incorporates a number of favourites; The Gallery Trail, Theatre Trail, Arundel Scout 10k Run, Street Performances, Music Trails and Food & Drink events entertaining in style. For more information visit: https://www.arundelfestival.co.uk/

Crawley Pride - August 28 at Goffs Park, Crawley, RH11 8PG. A host of events will take place to mark the town’s first ever Pride event. More information and tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crawley-pride-2021-tickets-84130652045

September

St Wilfrid’s Moonlight Walk Week - September 4-11. Participants can either walk a 5 or 10 mile route of their choice through the week or join the official Moonlight Walk Evening Event on September 11 through Chichester, including the specially lit Bishops Palace Gardens to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham. More information at: https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/moonlight-walk-week-2021

Brighton marathon weekend - September 10 to 12. Events include the Brighton Marathon, the BM10k race, Mini Mile Races and BM Ride. Also open throughout the weekend, is the huge Beach Village, which is installed on Brighton beach for supporters, runners and the local community to enjoy. More information at: https://brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/

Race for Life (Horsham) - September 12 at Horsham Park, North Street, Horsham, RH12 2BP. Tackle either a 3k or 5k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Goodwood Revival - September 17-19. Recreating the glamour of motor racing as it used to be, the Motor Circuit comes alive for the Revival, both on and off the historic track. The only historic race meeting to be staged entirely in period dress, the Revival sees a return to the halcyon days of Goodwood as the spiritual home of British motor racing. More information and at tickets at: https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/

Race for Life (Crawley) - September 18 at Tilgate Park, Titmus Drive, Crawley, RH10 5PQ. Tackle either a 3k, 5k or 10k course or the pretty muddy course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Southdowns Folk Festival - September 16-19 in Bognor Regis. Free events, fabulous festival markets, dance displays, Big Seaside Sing, musical sessions, free workshops and more will be on offer at this musical spectacular. More information and tickets at: https://southdownsfolkfest.co.uk/

Race for Life (Worthing) - September 26 at Worthing Seafront, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, BN11 3DW. Tackle either a 3k or 5k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

October

Worthing 10k - October 10 along the seafront. Whether you’re a club runner, first timer, raising funds for charity, chasing a PB, running in fancy dress, or just aiming to get round, organisers will be doing everything possible to make sure you have an amazing day. For more information or to enter visit: https://www.worthing10k.co.uk

Race for Life (Hastings) - October 10 at Alexandra Park, Dordrecht Way, Hastings, TN34 2EL. Tackle either a 3k, 5k or 10k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/