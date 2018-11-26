Wow - Eddie Izzard brings new world tour to hometown Bexhill

With applause still ringing in his ears from four Work In Progress gigs in Eastbourne and Bexhill this weekend, the uber talented Eddie Izzard has announced he will be back at the De La Warr Pavilion next year.

He will perform Wunderbar on Sunday September 15 from 8pm.

General tickets costing £30 or £45 are available from DLWP box office from Thursday November 29 at 10am on 01424 229111 or www.dwlp.com. There is a members and patrons’ pre-sale on Tuesday November 27 from 10am.

Five years after his last comedy tour Force Majeure made comedy history - having played 45 countries including all 50 US States and in four languages - Eddie is back to his roots with an all-new rather personal show which expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his ‘theory of the universe.’

Eddie commented: “It is getting close to the time when I have to go off for a while to have a political life. But before I do that, I want to keep giving audiences around the world the best stand-up comedy shows that I can – especially at a time of Brexit-hate and Trump-hate. My new show is about everything from humans over the last 100,000 years to talking dogs and animal superheroes. I am looking forward to coming to see everyone again.”

Wunderbar is an insight into the surreal and fantastical world of the comedian, actor, writer, marathon runner and political activist who grew up in Bexhill and went to school in Eastbourne.

