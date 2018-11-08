TV and stage star Jeffrey Holland joins fun festive production

Star of screen and stage Jeffrey Holland has joined the cast of Secret Santa: The Frost Files, which receives its world premiere this December at the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne.

Jeffrey is known around the world for his roles in some of television’s best-loved sitcoms including loveable comic Spike Dixon in Hi-De-Hi and James Twelvetrees in You Rang M’Lord both written by David Croft and Jimmy Perry.

Jeffrey has recently been wowing audiences across the country with his critically acclaimed one-man show And This is My Friend Mr Laurel’ that he co- created with award winning playwright Gail Louw. Joining Holland (Santa Claus) in APL Theatre’s new family musical are Britain’s Got Talent finalist Sarah Jameson (Mrs. Sally Claus), local actress and Search for a Star winner Katie Sanders (Hollie Kringle), Alex Green Billy Lewis), Rachel Cantrill (The Minister of Mistletoe), local actor Charlie Ward (Jack Frost), Madelaine Jennings (Jill Frost), Jack Everson (Noel – Head of Elf-Defence) and Thomas Hewitt (Mr G Rinch).

The brand new musical which promises to be a ‘laugh-a minute – spy spoof drenched in Christmas glitter’ has book and lyrics by Antony Stuart-Hicks, music by Joe O’Connor and a creative team of Paul Leno (director) with Jordan Langford (choreographer).

The production runs from December 14 until 1st January 2019. Tickets are £15.50 for adults, £13.50 for children, £15.00 for concessions and a family Deal is available for £48.00.