The amazing Show Of Hands in Eastbourne concert

Multi-award-winning, and with five sell-out Royal Albert Hall shows under their belts, the acclaimed duo Show Of Hands comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday May 3 at 7.30pm.

Show of Hands are Steve Knightley who writes most of their inspired material and has a searing ability to nail social and political issues and Phil Beer, a dazzling multi instrumentalist who in the past has lent his services to the likes of Mike Oldfield and the Rolling Stones.

Throughout thirty years together and thirty album career, Show of Hands has earned a huge reputation, resulting in being voted triple winners at the BBC Folk Awards, headlining major festivals from Glastonbury to WOMAD and playing all over the world.

For this special show in Eastbourne they join forces with long-term friend and collaborator Richard Shindell who hails from New Jersey USA but is now a resident of Buenos Aires. His songs have been covered by such illustrious artists as Joan Baez and Bob Dylan

This is a rare chance to enjoy the sounds of these sublime musical innovators, each at the top of their game; expect a diverse blend of music from both sides of the Atlantic, juxtaposing British roots with bluegrass, and sea songs with blues.

From the Great War to the Civil War, from Bristol to Baltimore, the audience can expect this evening to be a moving Anglo American exchange of songs of the road, history and romance. Tickets £26.50 from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.

read more: The sunshine of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise in warmhearted tribute