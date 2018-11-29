Ten great things to do in Eastbourne this week - from Friday November 30

1. Theatre. The Green Room Productions presents The Flint Street Natvity at the Lamb Theatre, Old Town, on Friday November 30 followed by performances on December 1/2/7/8/9. Based on the film, this wonderful comedy with music is bound to delight in the festive season. Mizzis Horrocks’ class of seven year olds (all played by adults) are about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for the proud mums and dads - and the occasional social worker. Mayhem ensues. Performances at 7.30pm, with Sunday shows at 3pm. Tickets £11 from www.thelittleboxoffice.com or 01323 479732.

2. Theatre. EODS latest production House Guest opens on Friday November 30 at 7.30pm with performances at the EODS Centre on Seaside on Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2 - see page 55 for more details.

Sean McLoughlin comedian SUS-180919-140121001

3. Film. The third Crossing The Screen International Film Festival launched on Thursday December 29 and runs until Sunday December 2. This is a celebration of short films and feature films from all over the world, with 70 short films and eight feature films screening from 42 countries. This year, the festival presents 10 competitive sections (nine for short films and one for feature films) chosen from almost 500 submissions, in the genres of live action, animation, experimental and documentary. The films will be screened at the Towner Art Gallery, the Belgian Café and the Hart Pub. Find details of films and screenings at www.crossingthescreen.org.

4. Tribute. Rhiannon, the ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday November 30 from 7.30pm. This show captures the energy, talent and class of the most popular Peter Green, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks hits. Rhiannon is brought to you by an exceptional group of musicians who work relentlessly to deliver a remarkably authentic show. Tickets £23.50 available from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

5. Art. TRIO opens at The Crypt in Seaford on Saturday December 1 and runs until Sunday December 9; it features the work of three established Sussex artists, Tina McKenzie, Chris Hill and Moira Wills, in a group event and is open from 10.30-5.30pm daily.

6. Music. Jeffrey Martin is a singer-songwriter from Oregon, USA, who started on his music journey in high school and found his way to a writing degree, and then a teaching degree. He then gave up the day job to become a professional musician. Jeffrey has put out plenty of music since 2009, but is most proud of his more recent work. He’s appearing at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road on Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm as part of his UK tour. Tickets £8 from www.onlineticketseller.com or on the door.

7. Music. Helen Ward-Jackson is no stranger to The Royal Hippodrome. Saturday December 1 sees her return with outstanding new show I’m Every Woman. Helen has performed all around the world with her hugely popular Adele tribute Show and now has decided to expand with a real diva spectacular featuring the sounds of Tina, Dusty, Mariah, Gaga, Whitney, Bette and more. Be ready for a great night out, some surprises along the way and, of course, a live band. Tickets £21–25 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

8. Classical Music. Lewes-based chamber choir Pro Musica, directed by Ray Maulkin and Kathryn Sargent, presents its Christmas concert at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston, on Sunday December 2 at 7pm. This year it features Vivaldi’s Gloria among other seasonal favourites. Pro Musica is joined by soloists Allison Taylor (Soprano) and Sara Gourlay (Mezzo-soprano), and the Florentine Ensemble. For tickets £12 (under-14s free) email geoffdellis@yahoo.co.uk or purchase on the door.

9. Comedy. New event at Eastbourne Cocktail Club on the first Tuesday of the month, Comedy Cocktail continues on Tuesday December 4 with a selection of acts including Nick Elleray, Joe Foster and headline act, Sean McLoughlin. Sean supported Ricky Gervais on his international Humanity tour, and played at the Royal Albert Hall supporting Bill Burr. Tickets available on www.wegottickets.com.

10. The Lamb Folk Club presents a special Christmas show on Wednesday December 5 from acclaimed duo Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer who play Scottish smallpipes, accordion and Swedish nyckelharpa. On this occasion they will present their Winter Warmer Pick & Mix, a show created to bring together classic Christmas carols, winter stories and a Scandinavian Christmas. Admission £7 with students and under-21s half price. Doors open at 7.30pm, enquires to 01323 728268.

Vicki and Johnny at Lamb Folk Club in Eastbourne

Green Rooms Production of the Flint Street Nativity