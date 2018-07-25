Summer holiday fun is sorted with Return To The Forbidden Planet

If you loved One Man Two Guvnors in Eastbourne last summer then don’t miss Return To The Forbidden Planet next month from the same production team.

The ultimate rock’n’roll musical roars into the Devonshire Park Theatre with a West End cast from August 9 to September 1.

Rehearsing for Return To The Forbidden Planet

This Olivier award-winning stage show joyously trailblazed the start of juke-box musicals which have since become a staple in live theatre.

Featuring a stellar cast of actor musicians it’s packed with the biggest rock and roll hits of the 50s and 60s including Great Balls of Fire, Good Vibrations, Monster Mash, Johnny B Goode, and We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.

The show will be directed by Eastbourne Theatres pantomime director Chris Jordan who said: “I’m really excited to be involved in this revival of such an iconic musical. It is going to be a blast for audiences and we are going to rock the Devonshire Park Theatre this summer.”

Eastbourne musicstore Bonners in Langley Road is sponsoring this revival of the cult classic. Bonners has been established for over 40 years and supply musical instruments and lessons throughout the UK.

Return To The Forbidden Planet SUS-180907-145354001

Chris commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Bonners Music... the show is a pure celebration of music and rock‘n’roll so it seemed like a perfect fit. We hope that audiences might be inspired to get involved or perhaps reconnect with music after seeing this show. The fact that the production is made up of actor musicians is great and we hope it will inspire people to pick up an instrument and have a go!”

The talented cast is made up of Matt Devitt, Mark Newnham, Jane Milligan, Steve Simmonds, Frido Ruth, Andrew Gallo, Grace Lancaster and Dan de Cruz.

This is something of a homecoming for a number of them as Mark, Jane, and Steve have all starred in previous productions, while Ariel, the roller skating robot will be played by Frido, a role he’s no stranger to having first taken to the skates for the show’s second West End revival and since then he has performed the role in two national tours.

Tickets are on sale now from box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.