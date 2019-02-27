Sooty hits Eastbourne this weekend with his brand new Magic Show

Join that little TV legend Sooty in his brand new Sooty’s Magic Show at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday March 3.

Sooty and his mates will be entertaining from 11am and 2.30pm.

The favourite yellow bear is perhaps the only TV star who entertains youngsters today, their parents, and very likely their grandparents too, having first appeared in 1952.

Direct from their current hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo with Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes. Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage. With special guests circus star Michael Jordan, and the ultraviolet specialties of Fantasie de la Nuit, the show is a treat for the whole family – including a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show

Tickets priced at £11 for children and a family ticket available, to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

