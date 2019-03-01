Simon Callow and Jane Asher to star in Noel Coward play at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Simon Callow and Jane Asher, star in a sparkling new production of Noël Coward’s A Song at Twilight, which opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne appearing from April 1-6.

World famous author Sir Hugo Latymer is growing old, rude and haughty. In the private suite of a lakeside hotel he is attended to by his long-suffering wife and former secretary, Hilde, and Felix, a handsome young waiter, as he nervously awaits the arrival of an old flame, actress Carlotta Gray, with whom he enjoyed a two-year love affair more than forty years ago.

What can she possibly want now? Revenge for his uncharitable characterisation of her in his recent autobiography?

Money to compensate for her second-rate acting career in the States? But as Sir Hugo discovers, it turns out Carlotta is writing her own memoir and wants something much more significant than cash. Simon Callow stars as Sir Hugo Latymer. One of the UK’s favourite actors, his numerous film credits include Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, The Phantom of the Opera, Amadeus, A Room with a View, Maurice, The Woman in White and A Christmas Carol plus extensive TV and stage work.

Jane Asher stars as Carlotta Gray. Her recent screen appearances include Holby City playing Lady Byrne; the comedy I Give It A Year; Stephen Poliakoff’s five-part BBC drama Dancing on the Edge. The role of Hilde Latymer is played by Jessica Turner (Doctor Finlay, Prime Suspect) and the cast is completed by Ash Rizi as Felix (Luther, EastEnders, Drifters, Silent Witness and Unforgotten).

Noel Cowards A Song at Twilight runs at the Devonshire Park Theatre, tickets priced £22 - £29.50 are available at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or via on 01323 412000.