Search For A Star is chance to shine

The search is on for a local actress who will find she has landed the perfect Christmas treat for herself.

APL Theatre has just announed an audition opportunity to be the lead role in its Christmas production Secret Santa: The Frost Files - a brand new musical premiering at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

The aim is to give a young local performer the opportunity to be cast in a professional show and APL Theatre hopes many aspiring artistes will come and audition.

Online applications are already being accepted and a shortlist of hopefuls will be asked to attend an audition on September 9 at the Royal Hippodrome culminating in a live final at the theatre on Saturday September 15, at which all finalists will perform and the winner will be announced. Audience tickets are £5 each and can be purchased from the theatre website or box-office.

The producers are looking for anactress/singer/dancer to play the role of Hollie, aged between 17 - 30, and located in Eastbourne or within a 25 mile radius. To submit an application for Search for a Star please go to the casting page at www.apltheatre.com