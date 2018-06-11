Review; Fantastic entertainment from a national treasure

After being wowed by Brian Conley - Still The Greatest Entertainer (In His Price Range) at a packed Royal Hippodrome Theatre, I suggest he is currently the greatest in any price range!

This superb showman treated us to a fun-filled night containing jokes new and old, fire eating, playing the violin using an extra digit, and highlights from musicals in which he has starred.

His impeccable comic timing and banter with the audience, some of whom were enticed to particpate on stage, had us in fits of laughter.

Brian also earned prolonged applause as a superb singer. He gave an electrifying rendition of Reviewing the Siituation as Fagin from Oliver and repeated his Olivier Award winning Al Jolson performance with Swanee and Mammy.

Conley’s warmth shone through in his self deprecating humour. Referring to his low scoring on Strictly Come Dancing, he joked: “I got more points on my driving licence.”

Mat Ricardo gave excellent support with juggling and comic tricks, and assisted Conley in his hilarious Dangerous Brian sketch.

The multi-talented Brian received a standing ovation and I am at a loss to understand why television bosses have not given him another prime time show in recent years. He is a major attraction, oozing charisma, who provides fantastic entertainment. By Tony Flood.